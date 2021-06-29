LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BorgWarner by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,294,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3,037.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 590,110 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

