LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

Several research firms have commented on KRC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

