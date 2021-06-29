LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after buying an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

