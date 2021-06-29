LunchMoney Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $275,515.01 and approximately $974.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00673288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00038781 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.