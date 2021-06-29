Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 760.3% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,227,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUXA opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

