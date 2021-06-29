Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Get Lynx Global Digital Finance alerts:

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a software development and technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of premium CBD products on its online marketplace.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.