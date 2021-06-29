LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Reduced by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.13. 8,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,776. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.