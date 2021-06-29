Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mack-Cali recently announced the sale of its River Centre portfolio in Red Bank, NJ, for $84 million to First Mile Properties. This sale comes as part of the company’s strategy to sell non-core sub-urban office assets and use the proceeds toward the repayment of its debt. Further, investments in Hudson River waterfront properties have enhanced asset quality and will help Mack-Cali to capture the growing demand for highly-amenitized office space. A diversified tenant base also acts as a tailwind. Also, its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Mack-Cali’s substantially-leveraged balance sheet limits its strength to withstand any future credit crisis and unexpected negative externalities. Moreover, in a move to preserve its financial flexibility amid the uncertainties, quarterly dividends remain suspended.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

CLI stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,410.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491 in the last three months. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

