Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $474.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 84.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $11,237,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

