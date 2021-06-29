Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Magnite worth $52,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnite by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magnite by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 312,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,725,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

