MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $35.79 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00020038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00683550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039045 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 310,567,676 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

