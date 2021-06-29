Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,604 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,146 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $345,775.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 27,638 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $943,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,846 shares of company stock worth $13,328,633 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

