Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after buying an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.44. 100,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,680. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

