Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $531.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.32 and a fifty-two week high of $529.01. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

