Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $146.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,026. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

