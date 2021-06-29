Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $8.66 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 234.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.