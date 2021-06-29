Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRKR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $235.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

