Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $235.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.26.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
