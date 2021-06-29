MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,883,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX opened at $469.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.06. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

