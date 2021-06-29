Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.78. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 352,413 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.52.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$937.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.