Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.70.

MRVL stock opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -154.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

