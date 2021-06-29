Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $297.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.20 million to $300.00 million. Masimo reported sales of $300.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $248.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.01.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

