Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,875 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Brightcove at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCOV. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

