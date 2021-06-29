Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 26,994.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.73.

NASDAQ CME opened at $215.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.70. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.