MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

MTZ opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 1,234.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 247.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 47,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

