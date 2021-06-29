Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 41.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.81. 51,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,721. The stock has a market cap of $367.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

