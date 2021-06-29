Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,796,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after buying an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $161.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.33.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

