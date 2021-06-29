Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,846 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $145,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.33. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

