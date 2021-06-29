Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTLS opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Materialise has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Stevard LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

