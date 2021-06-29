Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,450. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.73. Mattel has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

