Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from robust e-commerce growth, highly efficient supply chain and strong demand for its products boosted results. Also, Mattel witnessed double-digit growth across all three of its power brands during first-quarter 2021. The company is focused on cost savings and productivity initiatives to support growth and rebuild margins. It has increased the estimated range of cost savings for 2021 to a range of $80 million to $90 million. However, the coronavirus pandemic along with stiff competition from an array of alternative modes of entertainment including video games, MP3 players, tablets, smartphones and other electronic devices remains a concern. Meanwhile, earnings estimate for 2021 has remained constant over the past 30 days. “

MAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.47.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73. Mattel has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mattel by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mattel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

