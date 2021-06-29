Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.