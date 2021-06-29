Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -$4.93 million -2.34 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors $1.10 billion $4.90 million 25.62

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors 595 2938 4477 87 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group peers beat Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

