MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $547,807.59 and approximately $42,090.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,156.61 or 0.99852840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.00382647 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.80 or 0.00894231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00394223 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004034 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

