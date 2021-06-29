McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.90

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.03 million and a P/E ratio of -10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 5.06.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

