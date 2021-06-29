MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,910 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $54,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 102.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

