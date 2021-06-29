Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Medifast were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total value of $1,598,222.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at $34,552,496.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,939 shares of company stock worth $6,219,458 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MED stock opened at $274.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.21. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.