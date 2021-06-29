Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 762 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $394.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.56 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.