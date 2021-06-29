Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,150,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 590,823 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

