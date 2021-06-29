Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $510,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

