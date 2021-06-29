Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

