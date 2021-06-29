Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $574,864,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $171.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

