Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 544 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after acquiring an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

