Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 223,758 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $247.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.43.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.