Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Down 95.3% in June

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of MEIYF opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Mercialys has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

