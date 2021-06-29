Meridian Bioscience’s (VIVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of VIVO opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $926.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 819,098 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 230,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 201,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

