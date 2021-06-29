Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.92. 21,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

