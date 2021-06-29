Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned about 1.60% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

MXE stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

