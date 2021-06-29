MIB Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $604,321.88 and $5.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00035707 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 417,806,251 coins and its circulating supply is 140,504,323 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

