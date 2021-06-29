Michael P. Mullican Sells 50,000 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 373,393 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.