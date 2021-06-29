MicroMoney (AMM) One Day Volume Hits $113,903.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $155,440.92 and $113,903.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.23 or 0.00671001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00038940 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

